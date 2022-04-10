Monday, April 11, 2022
Man Arrested for Two Unprovoked Attacks in Anaheim Central Library and Target Store

By: City News Writer
Photo courtesy of City of Anaheim
Ivory Julian Anderson Jr. was arrested for attacks in an Anaheim library and Target store on March 25. According to police, the homeless man attacked a store customer and a library clerk in separate attacks on March 3.

Surveillance from the Target store on 101 S. Euclid St. in Anaheim showed Anderson’s unprovoked attack on the customer on March 3. Anderson walked past the customer, shoved the man against the cash register and later chased him.

A few hours later on the same day, Anderson reportedly went to the Anaheim Central Library and punched a library clerk to the ground. The clerk was knocked unconscious and taken to the hospital.

“He just steps over this unconscious victim … even appears to look over his shoulder and possibly laughs and smiles as he walks away,” Anaheim Police Sgt. Shane Carringer said

The Target customer was not seriously harmed. The library clerk has recovered since his visit to the hospital and returned to work at the Anaheim Central Library.

Police originally had to patrol Anaheim to catch the suspect. Surveillance videos from the attacks gave the description of a man in his 20s or 30s, tall, thin, around 200 pounds and with short hair or bald. The video also displayed Anderson wearing a blue Dodgers hat, black sweatshirt and tan pants.

Police found Anderson between Broadway and Manchester Avenue. He was arrested and admitted to the attacks on March 25.

Anderson has since been charged for assault and causing great bodily injury. He is currently being held at Orange County Jail.

Hanna Bulaj is a City News Intern for the winter 2022 quarter. She can be reached at hbulaj@uci.edu.

