Anteaters Fall 8-11 in a Battle Against the Rainbow Wahine￼

The UCI Women’s Water Polo team (17-6, 3-1) was defeated 8-11 by the University of Hawaii (14-5, 5-0) in a Big West rivalry match at the Anteater Aquatics Complex on Friday, April 8.

This deciding game resulted in Hawaii securing first place in the Big West Conference, with the Anteaters falling to second with two games remaining before the conference tournament.

Hawaii’s freshman utility Morgan McDowall captured the first goal of the game halfway through the first quarter. This was answered minutes later by graduate student utility Tara Prentice, who found the back of the net on a man up play. This shot marked a record-breaking moment for UCI women’s water polo. Prentice currently leads the Eaters in career goals, tallying her 225th with this play. At the end of the first period, the Anteaters and Rainbow Wahine were tied 1-1.

Hawaii surged ahead in the second period, scoring seven goals to the Anteaters’ two. Prentice stepped up with a goal early in the quarter, and freshman driver Kennedy East tossed a successful off-speed shot seconds before the buzzer signaled the end of the first half. The score at halftime read 3-8, an advantage to Hawaii.

The ‘Eaters kicked off the third quarter aggressively, with junior center Piper Smith winning the sprint and sending the team to offense. After some back and forth play, redshirt freshman attacker Elena Flynn fired an outside shot during a 6-on-5 man up attack. Moments later, Smith scored her first goal of the game, bringing the score to 5-8.

Hawaii responded with two center goals by McDowall, bringing the third quarter to a close at 5-10.

The first goal of the fourth quarter went to the ‘Eaters, an outside shot from East beating the goalie. Flynn followed suit, hurling a lightning-fast shot straight to the back of the net. This brought the score to 7-10 at the midpoint of the fourth period.

A powerplay provided UH with a scoring opportunity, with sophomore attacker Alba Bonamusa Boix scoring the Bows’ 11th and final goal.

With two minutes remaining in the fourth, Smith secured her second goal of the game, narrowing the gap 8-11.

Despite a heroic comeback effort, the ‘Eaters were unable to outscore the Bows. The final score was 8-11, in favor of Hawaii.

This was the first conference loss for the Anteaters. They faced the UC Davis Aggies at the Anteater Aquatics Complex on Sunday, April 10.



