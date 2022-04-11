‘Bridgerton’ Is Back With a New Enemies-to-Lovers Slow Burn Trope

Based on the novels by Julia Quinn, the period drama “Bridgerton” returned to Netflix with a binge-worthy season two on March 25. Described as a mix between “Gossip Girl” and a Jane Austen novel, “Bridgerton” is a show celebrated for its diverse cast and rich storyline. Following its release, the second season jumped to the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list, its success leading to its renewal for a third and fourth season.

The series centers around the Bridgertons, an aristocratic family living in early 19th century London. The first season followed the romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) as they agreed to a fake relationship to please their loved ones who were adamant about getting the two wed. As is the case with all fake relationship tropes, the two fell in love and, after much scandal, were happily married. With a few questionable scenes and typical clichés, the first season of Bridgerton was lackluster at best, but the subsequent season has proved to be something else entirely.

Photo provided by Bridgerton @bridgerton/Twitter

This second installment of the show follows Daphne’s older brother, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), and his complicated entanglement with newcomers Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) from India. The season also marks the return of Lady Whistledown, a mysterious gossip columnist who writes of all the scandal surrounding the London elite. As for Anthony, bearing the responsibilities of being the Viscount Bridgerton — the household leader after his father’s passing — means vowing to find the most suitable woman to be his viscountess. When Edwina is crowned the “Diamond” of the Season, or the Queen’s favorite bachelorette, Anthony becomes determined to court her even if he holds no love for her. This is much to Kate’s dismay, as she is determined to secure a “love match” for her sister. Anthony works tirelessly to win Kate’s approval, and she puts in the same effort to distance her sister from him. As the two argue and bicker in typical slow-burn fashion, forbidden feelings of love begin to emerge between the pair. When a love triangle unfolds, Kate and Anthony’s situation becomes inextricable as they struggle to keep their passions at bay for the benefit of both their families.

Photo provided by Bridgerton @bridgerton/Twitter

The romance between Anthony and Kate is not revolutionary; the enemies-to-lovers trope has been overdone in numerous TV shows and films. Perhaps it is because of the charming personalities of the two characters, but one can not help but fall victim to this relatively common trope. Lizzy Talbot, the intimacy coordinator for the show, explained that this new installment is all about the “slow sizzle.” Unlike the first season, which featured steamier scenes — a secret garden rendezvous and intimate moments in the rain — the small gestures make the budding romance between Anthony and Kate that much more thrilling. These small gestures of brushing lips without kissing or gliding fingers without interlocking them are enough to build an intense frisson within the audience. When their first kiss finally cuts the palpable tension, the excitement the viewers feel is both authentic and well-deserved.

Photo provided by Bridgerton @bridgerton/Twitter

Whether in feathers or jewels, costume designer Sophie Canale ensured that each character on the show was dripping from head-to-toe in jaw-dropping, Regency-inspired couture. Most of the young ladies wear empire line dresses that include a fitted bodice just below the breasts, elongating the waist. While this type of dress silhouette is accurate to its time, the use of vibrant colors and glitter fabrics were nonexistent during the Regency era. However, it is important to note that “Bridgerton” does not advertise itself as an accurate period drama, instead as more of a Regency fantasy. This fantastical aspect is not limited to the fashion choices but other elements, like the addition of classical renditions of well-known pop songs such as “Material Girl” by Madonna. While the use of plastic flower necklaces and nylon gloves is not historically accurate, the costume design is still nothing short of mesmerizing. Each major family in the show has their respective colors; the Bridgertons wear different shades of blue while the Featheringtons opt to sport more citrus-y oranges and greens. To match Edwina’s innocent nature, she wears mainly baby pink and salmon-colored dresses with princess puff sleeves. Meanwhile, to signify Kate’s strong character, she adorns deep blue and purple gowns, coupled with Indian silk and jewelry — a way of staying true to the Sharma family’s heritage.

Photo provided by Bridgerton @bridgerton/Twitter

Loyal fans of the show were sure to wonder if the second season of “Bridgerton” would match up with its predecessor. Needless to say, it went above and beyond in its depiction of sisterhood, familial responsibility, friendship and most importantly, love. Seeing Kate go from being Anthony’s biggest annoyance to his raison d’être is a must-watch for all hopeless romantics alike.

Kamilla Jafarova is an Entertainment Intern for the spring 2022 quarter. She can be reached at kjafarov@uci.edu.