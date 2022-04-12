UCI Baseball Show a Dominant Performance Against UCSD, 11-7

The UC Irvine Baseball team (18-10, 7-3) defeated the UC San Diego Tritons (11-18, 3-4), 11-7, at Triton Ballpark on April 8.

The ‘Eaters opened up the night’s match with confidence, beginning with redshirt senior utility Ben Fitzgerald hitting a lead-off home run into right field in only the second pitch of the game. UCI dominated the top of the first inning, with redshirt sophomore outfielder Nathan Church making a double, redshirt junior infielder Justin Torres making a triple and freshman infielder William “Dub” Gleed hitting a home run into left field. The ‘Eaters defense held off the Tritons at the bottom of the first, and they entered the second inning with a 4-0 lead.

The ‘Eaters continued their lead at the top of the second, batting around five runs in four hits from Church and Gleed while sophomore outfielder Caden Kendle obtained two RBI doubles. Additionally, redshirt sophomore outfielder Luke Spillane secured an RBI triple. Up against strong ‘Eater defense, the Tritons were able to make two runs at the bottom of the second, making the score 9-2 at the end of the second inning.

With no runs made by the ‘Eaters at the top of the third, Triton junior infielder Jalen Smith hit a home run into left field at the bottom of the third. This made the score 9-3 to end the third inning.

The Tritons began picking up their game at bat against the ‘Eaters in the next few innings, making three more runs. The score was 9-6 approaching the seventh inning, and he ‘Eaters needed to step up their defense if they wanted to break their scoring drought.

UCI made a run at the top of the seventh with a full count and walk, making the score 10-6. Solidifying their defense once again, they were able to hold off UCSD and made another run at the top of the ninth. Once again, Kendle hit a high fly ball deep into left field, making it an 11-6 game.

With one ball and two strikes at the bottom of the ninth, junior outfielder Marc Filia hit UCSD’s second home run of the game into left field, making the score 11-7. UC Irvine redshirt sophomore pitcher Troy Taylor struck out the remaining players at bat with powerful fastballs, concluding the game with an 11-7 win for UCI against UCSD.

The ‘Eaters faced off against UCSD in two subsequent matches on April 9 and 10 resulting in one win and one loss. The Irvine team will look to defeat Loyola Marymount in their next match at Cicerone Field at Anteater Ballpark on Tuesday, April 12 at 6 p.m.

Leila Amiri is a Sports Intern for the spring 2022 quarter. She can be reached at amiril@uci.edu.