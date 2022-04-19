Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Search
HomeSportsOrange County SCOCSC Draws With Sacramento Republic, 1-1

OCSC Draws With Sacramento Republic, 1-1

By: Benjamin Hendricks
Photo by Jon Reyna // Staff
- advertisement -
- advertisement -

Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) (1-2-2) drew with Sacramento Republic Football Club (3-1-1), 1-1, at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine on April 16. 

The game was tense from the starting whistle. Both teams came out aggressive, bodying their opponents for position as they tried to manufacture passing lanes or cut off the ball.

Aggression comes with risk, and this risk reared its head early.

In the second minute, Sacramento took the ball in their own midfield. Through two wide-open passing lanes, they put the ball past their forward Luther Archim​​ède. He won the sprint to the ball with no defenders in front of him. OCSC keeper Patrick Rakovsky charged him to no avail as Archimède dribbled around the German to set up the easy goal.

Orange County’s players fumed as they explained to the referees that the lanes were only open because of a series of shoves from Republic players. 

With intense mutual physicality, the officials were handed an almost impossible problem. When a particularly egregious call was missed, a makeup call,or noncall, was given soon after, leading to an uncertain landscape for the players.

Despite this, the game continued with both sides getting their opportunities. Although the Republic maintained possession more often, one fateful shove gained OCSC a golden chance to equalize.

In the 26th minute, OCSC forward Erick “El Cubo” Torres was caught in the Sacramento keeper’s box when a low blow from a Republic defender sent him to the ground. A whistle blew, and he was granted a penalty kick.

El Cubo took a massive running start and shot the ball past Sacmrento’s keeper for the goal, bringing the score to 1-1.

Orange County and the Republic both had excellent opportunities at goals cut short by overzealous or non-existent officiating. The frustration boiled over many times into dangerous play and nine total yellow cards were given in the game.

Orange County will have an opportunity to test out new strategies in a special U.S. Open Cup game against the Los Angeles FC in Irvine’s Championship Soccer stadium on Wednesday, April 20 at 7:30 pm.


Benjamin Hendricks is a 2021-2022 Sports Staff Writer. He can be reached at bahendr1@uci.edu.

Latest Articles

UCI Gives Up Lead in the Ninth, Suffers 4-3 Loss Against Cal Poly ￼

Sports Writer -
The UC Irvine baseball team (21-13, 9-6) suffered a tough 4-3 loss against the Cal Poly Mustangs (22-13, 9-3) after giving up all four...

UCI Men’s Volleyball Ends Season in Close Defeat to Hawaii, 2-3

Angus Wong -
The No. 5 UCI Men’s Volleyball team (10-15, 3-7) was defeated by the No. 2 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (22-5, 7-3), 2-3 (25-21, 18-25, 27-25,...

OCSC Defeated by SAFC, 1-0

Benjamin Hendricks -
Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) (1-2-1) was defeated by San Antonio Football Club (SAFC) (4-0-1), 1-0, at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine on April...

READ NEXT

- advertisement -
- advertisement -
- advertisement -

Privacy Disclaimer: After submitting content for publication the New University, in print or online, contributors relinquish the right to remove or alter contributions as they appear in publication. Contributors also give their ownership rights to the New University.

Site Usage and Copyright: All articles, staff photos and other content on our website are copyrighted by the New University. By viewing our website, you agree not to reproduce or republish our content without express written permission.

  • FOLLOW US
SEARCH