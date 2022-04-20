Clairo’s Ethereal ‘Sling’ Tour Hits Anaheim’s House of Blues With Two Sold Out Nights

Indie sensation Claire Cottrill, known primarily by her stage name “Clairo,” sold out Anaheim’s Gardenwalk House of Blues with her April 3 and 4 shows. The tour primarily includes performances of songs from her second studio album “Sling,” released in 2021.

On the night of her show on April 3, Clairo’s fan base was widely dedicated, clad with colored hair, cardigans and Doc Martens as they lined up along the House of Blues entrance. Patrons who purchased a VIP ticket were given “Sling” neck badges and tote bags along with priority entry into the venue.

Since coming out as bisexual, Clairo has encouraged love and acceptance among her fan base, evident in her songs and the presence of bodies at the concert.

In an interview with Them, when discussing her previous album, “Immunity,” Clairo was open about her struggle growing up and feeling like an outcast, honestly conveying her sexuality through her lyrics.

“I feel like my writing is better because I am coming from real experiences. Not to say that in my songwriting before wasn’t real, but on my record, I have songs that are just completely unapologetically celebrating my sexuality. All the songs are about something important to me and they helped me grow,” she said.

Photo provided by Clairo @clairo/Instagram

Comparatively, “Sling” is even rawer, stripped down to indie-folk seriousness and a more mature, even jaded, perspective on life. Her updated voice is quiet yet strong, reminiscent of folk artists of the ‘70s; none of the songs are obvious chart-topping hits.

“Sling” abandons the dreamy, lo-fi simplicity of “Immunity” for metaphors, nuances and whispers of secrets meant only for herself. Her shows at the House of Blues enhanced the personal nature of the album and the privilege her audience had to be able to listen in.

Both shows at the House of Blues were the only two of the tour that featured Lindsay Olsen, known by Salami Rose Joe Louis, as the opener for Clairo — a climate scientist turned alternative indie music producer from San Diego. Olsen filled in for Arlo Parks, who was absent due to the Grammys, and demonstrated old Hollywood vocals paired with a unique sci-fi, indie-techno sound. She was ever-grateful for those two nights, which she vehemently expressed to the awed crowd, serving as a perfect introduction to Clairo’s set.

The energy in the audience was vibrant and alive as fans waited eagerly to see Clairo take the stage. As she emerged, the House of Blues transformed into a homey space, complete with a massive rug, forest green curtains and yellow mood-lit lanterns lining the stage. Sitting at a piano, Clairo opened with “Bambi,” the first track song of “Sling,” with fans joining in as her angelic voice echoed throughout the venue.

Clairo switched instruments frequently, from piano to two different electric guitars to an acoustic, but it was not a one-woman show. Backed by a six-member band, the songs from “Sling” came to life. The songs “Zinnias” and “Joanie” were breathtaking and much more dynamic live.

Photo provided by Clairo @clairo/Instagram

“Blouse,” the first single released from “Sling,” served as one of the most beautifully tragic songs performed, packed with the most powerful message. Even as her delicate voice sang over a subdued track, Clairo screamed her frustration through defeated lyrics.

In a comment she made on Genius, Clairo thanked her fans for the love and support on such a vulnerable song.

“This song is so important to me because it delves into topics that I haven’t quite covered before,” she admits. “Blouse describes a kitchen table conversation: you’ve hung your coat, scarf, combed your stray hairs back, and sat down. The table is set, you are equipped and prepared for a professional conversation, and all of a sudden- you see a male colleague staring down your shirt while you’re halfway through a sentence. It’s a feeling that a lot of people know well. What’s even more defeating- is the feeling of, ‘Well, if this is what it takes for him to hear me, then I’ll allow it.’”

After sitting down at the piano again, similar to the overall vibe of “Sling,” yet with a little more jazz, Clairo played the most popular song on the album, “Amoeba.” Conveying to the crowd that the April 3 show was the most exciting audience response to the song she’s had so far, fans took to showing their support by jumping up and down to the chorus, cheering her on and singing loudly along with her.

Finishing the night with her two most widely known songs, “Pretty Girl” and “Sofia,” the crowd continued with the same electric energy that had been there since before the doors opened.

Clairo presented an entirely ethereal concert, which was perfect in every sense of the word. Her immaculate vocals and rejuvenated love for her craft since the release of “Sling” radiated off of her, and it was evident that she was as grateful for the crowd as they were for her.

Lillian Dunn is an Entertainment Staff Writer for the spring 2022 quarter. She can be reached at lbdunn@uci.edu.