The 2022 Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony: Winners, Performances and Tributes

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3 at 5 p.m. PDT. The ceremony was originally intended to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, but was pushed back due to COVID-19 related issues. It was broadcasted live on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+.

Hosted by Trevor Noah for a second year in a row, this year’s Grammys included a variety of performances by artists such as BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber. There were 86 categories this year, some of which include Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, among others. Winners of the show were based on music releases in a year time frame between Sept. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021.

The first performance of the night was the song “777” by Silk Sonic, the Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak duo. Silk Sonic was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, making their win in all four categories an incredible feat.



Photo provided by ew.com

Some of social media’s favorite performances included those by BTS and Rodrigo, admittedly two of the greatest performances of the night. BTS performed their English song “Butter,” which was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. During this performance, the BTS members aimed for a James Bond spy-feel with their attire and some aspects of the performance, such as member Jin sitting at a makeshift control center. Jungkook was also lowered onto the stage from the ceiling and V, who was sitting next to Rodrigo, magically produced a card from behind her ear. Unfortunately, BTS did not win the category and the “battle” between BTS and Doja Cat fans came to an end when Doja Cat and SZA were given the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Olivia Rodrigo performed one of her most famous songs, “drivers license,” which was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Performance. The singer began her performance inside a Mercedes and absolutely mesmerized the audience with her vocals. Her performance was touching and the emotional tone in her voice exceeded all previous performances of the song. Rodrigo was nominated in seven different categories and won in three: Best Pop Vocal Performance, Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Lil Nas X had a longer set, performing three songs including “Dead Right Now,” “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.” Though the singer was nominated for a few categories, to the dismay of many fans, he left the ceremony receiving no awards.

Photo provided by bbc.com

Just last month, it was announced that the rock band Foo Fighters were set to perform at the Grammys along with many other performers; however, the day following the announcement it was revealed that their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, passed away. Their performance was canceled, but a tribute was played in honor of Hawkins in the memoriam segment of the ceremony. Additionally, Billie Eilish’s wardrobe during her performance of “Happier Than Ever” with her brother Finneas played tribute to the late drummer.

Eilish’s wardrobe wasn’t the only tribute of the night. A surprising yet important moment of the night included a tribute to victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that went along with a performance of “Free” by John Legend sampling pieces of the African American spiritual, “Go Down Moses.” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made an appearance as well, urging the audience to aid Ukraine and its victims during this difficult time.

Of all the nominees, Jon Batiste received both the most nominations and the most awards this year with 11 nominations and five awards. Batiste won Album of the Year, Best Music Video, Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. He also gave an amazing performance of his song “Freedom,” which won Best Music Video.

Photo provided by billboard.com

One of the most memorable aspects of the ceremony occurred when Doja Cat and SZA were announced the winners of the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, with Doja Cat being in the bathroom when they were announced as winners. When she got on stage to accept the award with SZA, Doja Cat’s first words to the audience were, “I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life.” In an interview backstage, she revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she had gone for a bathroom break and was rushed back shortly after the announcement.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards was an eventful night consisting of exciting performances and well-deserved awards. Though there were no notable incidents such as the one that occurred at this year’s Oscars ceremony, the inclusion of the Ukraine tribute during the ceremony served as a reminder that global issues must be addressed at important, well-known events. In the midst of all the performances and awards, the tribute was a necessary part of the ceremony that reminded viewers of the circumstances we are currently living in.

Brisa Ramirez is an Entertainment Intern for the spring 2022 quarter. They can be reached at bbramire@uci.edu