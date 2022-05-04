TikTok Preacher Sister Cindy Visits UCI, Draws Crowd of Students

Cindy Smock, a famous TikTok Evangelist Christian preacher who goes by Sister Cindy, visited the UCI campus on April 14. A crowd of students convened near Langson Library and the flagpoles to watch Smock give a speech, which has led to discussions among the UCI campus community on the aspects of free speech.

Editor’s Note: The following video contains subjects surrounding sexual assault, sexual harassment, homophobia and transphobia. Please visit https://each.education/homophobic-transphobic-helpline and https://www.rainn.org/national-resources-sexual-assault-survivors-and-their-loved-ones.