Lana Del Rey’s Cover of ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ Is a Jazzy Blend of Nostalgia and Sweetness

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey released a sneak peek of her cover of Father John Misty’s song “Buddy’s Rendezvous” from his newest album, “Chloë and the Next 20th Century,” on her Instagram account on April 22. Streaming exclusively on Misty’s deluxe 7” vinyl edition of the album, Del Rey’s angelic vocals enhance the original version, bringing a more jazzy tone in contrast to Misty’s more indie-folk take.

Notorious YouTube account “Honeymoun,” who is known to post unreleased Del Rey songs, graced fans with the full leaked version of “Buddy’s Rendezvous,” enticing them with yet another new single that is both majestic and spiritually healing. With over 163,000 views in under three weeks, fans were quick to comment their support and question why the song hasn’t been released on any streaming platforms such as Spotify or Apple Music. Fans on Twitter were also quick to show their support for “Buddy’s Rendezvous,” some even suggesting that it might be one of her best songs vocally that she’s ever produced. Several comments under the YouTube leaked version included, “Jail to the people responsible for not putting it in spotify, as always honeymoun saves the day,” and “It’s so amazing how this song sounds like it was written for her,” further exemplifying how creative and personal the song feels sung in her voice.

Photo provided by Lana Del Rey Updates @lanadelreyInfo_

Accompanied by a folk-like band playing in the background, Del Rey’s vocals are ethereal and utterly somber compared to the original version. Her take on deliverance is full of emotional depth, to the point where it is easy to feel the sadness and betrayal seep under one’s skin. When singing the lyrics, “Whatever happened to the girl I knew? / In the wasteland, come up short and end up on the news,” Del Rey’s vocals turn raspy and soul-stirring, extremely reminiscent of her fourth studio album, “Honeymoon.” By delivering a sound that is slightly edgy yet light and Del Rey’s artistry in making the song entirely her own, “Buddy’s Rendezvous” ft. Del Rey shatters the expectations one may have when hearing its original version on the album for the first time.

“Buddy’s Rendezvous” relies heavily on the blues, and the first 30 seconds are entirely instrumental. Listeners are then bewitched by Del Rey’s ability to capture melancholy through her haunting, jarring voice. She completely changes the tone of the lyrics, conveying themes that are entirely lush and original. While Misty’s original performance of the song is slower and nostalgic, evocative of the 1920s, Del Rey’s cover is entirely fresh and elusive. It’s almost as though her ability to switch between a soft tenor and falsetto creates an entirely new song, one that remains to divulge this narrative of leaving behind past lovers and the change that comes with being apart, yet in an entirely unique and explorative perspective. Listeners may become confused when Misty’s voice appears towards the end, reminding them that Del Rey is the one being featured, not the other way around. Her vocals transcend beyond her usual capabilities of carrying a more folksy-indie sound, transitioning into something entirely different and refreshing, so much so that it left fans wondering when her next album will be released, and what flavor she will bring with it.

Photo provided by Lana Del Rey Updates @lanadelreyInfo_

On this cherished rendition, “The Lana Cult” — a name given to Del Rey connoisseurs on TikTok and other social media platforms — can expect 100% brilliance and dedication from Del Rey. She ensures that her genre is always changing, paralleling her artistic growth with her personal growth as a woman in everyday life. Though it may be reminiscent of her previous songs, including “The greatest” and “Terrence Loves You,” her version of “Buddy’s Rendezvous” goes above and beyond, proving that she is a singer with many layers. The lyrics “You’re as pretty as a postcard / No thanks to the old man” aid in the listening experience, reading as though they are written by Del Rey herself. That addition is surprisingly remarkable, proving that she adds total uniqueness to anything and everything she does.

Del Rey’s cover of “Buddy’s Rendezvous” further ponders the overarching theme of daddy issues and betrayal with greater profundity and jazziness than Misty’s original portrayal, emphasizing her ability to fully comprehend emotion and depth within her performances. Though it is unknown whether the single will be available to listen to on streaming services, Del Rey connoisseurs can indulge in her divine vocals by listening to the song on YouTube or purchasing the exclusive 7” vinyl edition from https://fatherjohnmisty.com/.

McKenzie Boney is an Entertainment Editor. She can be reached at mboney@uci.edu.