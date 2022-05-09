Photo Gallery: ¡Las Raíces de Tu Comida!

The UCI Latinx Resource Center and the UCI Center for Black Cultures, Resources and Research put on “Las Raíces de Tu Comida” on April 27. During the all-inclusive joint event, student staff members and the organizers of the event, fourth year public health sciences student Lesley Dyanne Osorio and third year criminology, law and society student Eeron Derrall Wilson II, discussed Indigenous and Afro-Latinx culture, focusing on the origins of different types of food.
Attendees enjoyed arepas, a common Venezuelan and Colombian dish; platanos or plantains, commonly eaten by Africana and Latinx peoples; and agua de maracuya or passion fruit juice as they listened to the presenters and later played an educational Kahoot to conclude all that they learned. They then spent time after the presentation getting to know each other and bonding over their shared Latinx backgrounds from different regions all over the world.
Yasmine Bashiri is a Photo Intern for the spring 2022 quarter. She can be reached at ybashiri@uci.edu.
Privacy Disclaimer: After submitting content for publication the New University, in print or online, contributors relinquish the right to remove or alter contributions as they appear in publication. Contributors also give their ownership rights to the New University.
Site Usage and Copyright: All articles, staff photos and other content on our website are copyrighted by the New University. By viewing our website, you agree not to reproduce or republish our content without express written permission.