Photo Gallery: ¡Las Raíces de Tu Comida!

Monday, May 9, 2022
HomeMediaPhotoPhoto Gallery: ¡Las Raíces de Tu Comida!

By New U Photo
  • Photo by Yasmine Bashiri / Staff
  • Arepas and platanos. Photo by Yasmine Bashiri / Staff
  • UCI third-year education sciences student Kayla Serrano attending the event in the Dr. White Room located in the Cross Cultural Center. Photo by Yasmine Bashiri / Staff
  • Photo by Yasmine Bashiri / Staff
  • UCI third year Economics and International Studies student Giselle Cruz. / Photo by Yasmine Bashiri / Staff
  • Photo by Yasmine Bashiri / Staff
  • UCI second year student Lezly Caballero serves herself passion fruit juice. Photo by Yasmine Bashiri / Staff
  • UCI students Caballero and fourth year biological sciences major Madelyn Stone enjoying their Latin dish. Photo by Yasmine Bashiri / Staff
  • Photo by Yasmine Bashiri / Staff
  • Photo by Yasmine Bashiri / Staff
  • Presenters fourth year public health sciences student Lesley Dyanne Osorio and third year criminology, law and society student Eeron Derrall Wilson II. Photo by Yasmine Bashiri / Staff
  • Photo by Yasmine Bashiri / Staff.
  • Photo by Yasmine Bashiri / Staff.
  • Photo by Yasmine Bashiri / Staff.
  • Photo by Yasmine Bashiri / Staff.
  • Photo by Yasmine Bashiri / Staff.
  • Stone, Caballero and Serrano at the event in the Dr. White Room in the Cross Cultural Center at UCI. Photo by Yasmine Bashiri / Staff

The UCI Latinx Resource Center and the UCI Center for Black Cultures, Resources and Research put on “Las Raíces de Tu Comida” on April 27. During the all-inclusive joint event, student staff members and the organizers of the event, fourth year public health sciences student Lesley Dyanne Osorio and third year criminology, law and society student Eeron Derrall Wilson II, discussed Indigenous and Afro-Latinx culture, focusing on the origins of different types of food. 

Attendees enjoyed arepas, a common Venezuelan and Colombian dish; platanos or plantains, commonly eaten by Africana and Latinx peoples; and agua de maracuya or passion fruit juice as they listened to the presenters and later played an educational Kahoot to conclude all that they learned. They then spent time after the presentation getting to know each other and bonding over their shared Latinx backgrounds from different regions all over the world. 

Yasmine Bashiri is a Photo Intern for the spring 2022 quarter. She can be reached at ybashiri@uci.edu.

