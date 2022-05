Photo by Haniyeh Safaei / Staff

The concert began with a performance by Endpin Point. / Photo by Haniyeh Safaei / Staff

Pianist Junko Nojima and vocalist Darryl Taylor. / Photo by Haniyeh Safaei / Staff

Darryl Taylor. / Photo by Jon Reyna / Staff

Pianist Nina Scolnik. / Photo by Jon Reyna / Staff

Yuliya Minina (left) and Frances Young Bennett (right) perform “Ave Maria.” / Photo by Haniyeh Safaei / Staff

Vocalist Frances Young Bennett. / Photo by Jon Reyna / Staff

Pianist Lorna Griffitt and cellist Sarah Koo Freeman. / Photo by Jon Reyna / Staff

Pianist Kei Akagi addressed the audience before his piece. / Photo by Haniyeh Safaei / Staff

From Left to Right: Yuliya Minina, Ivan Wang, Jenia Kobylyanska and Sarah Koo Freeman. / Photo by Jon Reyna / Staff

Pictured: Ribbon with the Ukranian flag colors. A number of performers attached the ribbon to their instrument in solidarity with the ongoing crisis affecting the country. / Photo by Jon Reyna

The Musicians received a standing ovation after the last performance. / Photo by Haniyeh Safaei / Staff

UC Irvine’s Department of Music held a fundraising concert called “#StandWithUkraine” on April 22 at the Winifred Smith Concert Hall, with the goal of raising $100,000 by June 1 for the UCI Ukraine Emergency Response Fund. Read the article here.

You can donate to the UCI Ukraine Emergency Response Fund before June 1 here.

Haniyeh Safaei and Jon Reyna are the 2021-22 Photography Editors. They can be reached at photo@newuniversity.org.