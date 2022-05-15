2022-23 ASUCI/AGS Election Results

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as the New University receives additional information.

The Associated Students of the University of California, Irvine (ASUCI) and Associated Graduate Students (AGS) held their elections for the 2022-23 staff from April 4-8. The results for both student governments were released on April 20.

A 5% quorum passed to change ASUCI’s constitution. Reddit user u/IllustriousAside2866, who helped write the new amendments, explains that “the Constitutional referendum is a response to what happened two years ago when the College Republicans took over the ASUCI Senate, ignored students and used loopholes in the constitution to prevent students from holding them accountable.” The user posted in the UCI subreddit, a cohesive explanation regarding the changes.

This new amendment concerns how future recalls will be performed, updates ASUCI’s policies, and closes potential future loopholes.

Two referendums were also included on the ASUCI election ballot; one asking undergraduate students to pay $1 every quarter to fund the New University, and one proposing a student fee of $3 per quarter for the Womxn’s Center for Success. However, neither of these referendums passed since they failed to reach the 20% quorum requirement.

Below are ASUCI’s board members for the 2022-23 school year:

President Sarah Semaan External VP Nini Wu Internal VP Patrick Yang Academic Affairs VP Zachary Griggy Student Services VP Connie Nguyen Student Advocate General Deena Ayesh At-Large Senator Jun Jang At-Large Senator Mariam Shenouda At-Large Senator Jaira Pamintuan At-Large Senator Catherine Valle Meraz At-Large Senator Hasti Soutehkashan At-Large Senator Cyrus Ghias At-Large Senator Frank Granda Biological Science Senator Carmen Ramirez-Alonso Biological Science Senator Najwa Ellahib Business Senator Abdulkareem Benothman Engineering Senator Eugene Ouchi Engineering Senator Amin Mansouri Filestan Humanities Senator Dilruba Asici Information and Computer Science Senator Anthony Reece Malone Information and Computer Science Senator Vinny Carluccio Pharmaceutical Science Senator Jack Bachoura Physical Science Senator Zeinab Arafa Public Health Senator Lucian Jackson Edwards Social Ecology Senator Megan Chang Social Ecology Senator Elianna Stivi Social Sciences Senator Michelle Truong Social Sciences Senator Lauren Melvin Social Sciences Senator Briana Solis Social Sciences Senator Hunter MacKenzie Special Interest International Senator Thuan Tran Special Interest Transfer Senator Naja Christmas

As of May 15, two new candidates are running for senator: Jodi Lacangan as Arts Senator, Reilly McLoy as Nursing Science Senator.

The AGS elections also featured a poll for a new committee along with the Merage Student Association Fee Referendum for increased funding for the MSA and Merage clubs. AGS’s only referendum failed due to a voter turnout of 12.6% when 20% of voters are needed. Below are the results for the 2022-23 AGS staff:

AGS President Reginald Gardner Information and Computer Sciences Rep. Reginald Gardner Humanities Rep. Sara Newsome Non-MD Medical Representative Rep. Jessie Altieri Medical Academics (Health Sciences/Non-AMS) Rep. Abhery Das Social Ecology Rep. Cameron R. Wiley Social Ecology Rep. Hannah Gorback Social Science Rep. Zoë Miller-Vedam Social Science Rep. Neil Kaplan-Kelly Social Science Rep. Canton Winer Social Science Rep. Daniel Tracht Social Science Rep. Amelia Roskin-Fraze

As of May 15, there are currently no representative candidates for arts, biological sciences, education, engineering, and physical sciences.

