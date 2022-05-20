Gallery: 2022 Comedy Festival Celebrates Live Comedy with Improv

UC Irvine’s undergrad comedy regime Improv Revolution and the Claire Trevor School of the Arts held the four-day event Coup de Comedy Festival at various locations on campus from May 4-7 in celebration of live comedy. Shows throughout the week highlighted improvisational and interactive acts. Each performance was a unique experience one could only get in a live theater setting.

Photos in this gallery were taken by New University Staff Photographers Josh Cain, Zahra Jafri, Brennan Kraus, Jon Reyna, and Aasha Sendhil. Photography section editors can be reached at photo@newuniversity.org