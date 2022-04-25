Meet the 2021-22 Editors!
Ryan Mikeala NguyenEditor-in-Chief
Ryan Mikeala Nguyen is the New University Editor-in-Chief for the 2021-22 academic year. Since joining the New U as a freshman in fall 2018, she has had the opportunity to provide news to the campus community and collaborate with fellow student journalists through her previous roles as a Campus News Staff Writer and as a Copy Chief. At UCI, Ryan is a fourth year chemistry student and a Research Assistant for the Working Memory and Plasticity Lab.
Dhanika PinedaManaging Editor
Dhanika Pineda is the Managing Editor for the 2021-2022 school year. She joined the New U in fall 2019 as a News Intern, and has since served as a Staff Writer and Campus News Editor. She enjoys reading and writing so much that she decided to double major in Literary Journalism and English at UCI. Outside of the New U, Dhanika is part of UCI's Model United Nations club, and works in Middle Earth as a Resident Advisor.
Emma ChoCampus News Editor
Emma Cho is a New University Campus News Co-Editor for the 2021-2022 school year. Previously, she served as a Campus News Intern in the 2020-2021 school year. Outside of the New U, Emma is a third year literary journalism and urban planning student who likes to read translated books and is part of AntArters!
Jennifer CheongCampus News Editor & Assistant Video Narrator
Jennifer “Jenn” Cheong is a Literary Journalism major, trying to double in Business Admin with an emphasis in Marketing. She started off as a Campus News intern fall 2020 quarter, and is excited to continue working with the section and in video format. She is mostly looking forward to being on campus and covering news to help the UCI community.
Yasmin MirandaCampus News Editor
Yasmin Miranda is a New University Campus News Editor for the 2021-2022 school year. Since joining in the fall of 2020, she has served as a Contributing Writer, Narrator, and Social Media & Public Relations Manager. Outside of the New U, Yasmin is a fourth year literary journalism and criminology, law and society double major with a minor in political science. She is also currently a Writing Tutor at UCI's Center for Excellence in Writing and Communication and Community Assistant for American Campus Communities. Yasmin is a continuing member of the School of Social Ecology's Advanced Field Study through her position as a Legal Assistant at the Law Offices of Jack M. Earley.
Ariana KeshishianCity News Editor
Ariana Keshishian is a New University City News Editor for the 2021-2022 school year. Since joining in 2020, she served as a City News Apprentice and City News Intern. Outside of the New U, Ariana is a third year sociology student involved in Pre-Law Society and ASUCI.
Amy DuongCity News Editor
Amy Duong is a New University City Editor for the 2021-2022 school year. She joined the New U team in 2020 as an intern for the City news section, later progressing to a staff writer and editor. Amy studies English at UCI, and she is a member of the Campuswide Honors Program.
Sarah YangCity News Assistant Editor
Aishah MahmoudSTEM Editor
Aishah Mahmoud is a New University STEM Editor for the 2021-2022 school year. She is a second year Biological Sciences/Pre-medical student and is a part of various clubs, such as the Muslim Student Union and PSA, and involvements, including being a Learning Assistant for Bio 93. Aishah has a passion for health research and enjoys reading and writing.
Rachel VuSTEM Editor
Rachel Vu is a New University STEM Editor for the 2021-2022 school year. Since joining the New U in 2020, she has served as a Campus News Staff Writer and Apprentice. A fourth year Literary Journalism and Psychological Sciences major, Rachel is also involved with the Bilingualism, Mind, and Brain Lab, the Patterson Lab, and KKAP at UCI.
Jacqui PashArts & Entertainment Editor
entertainment@newuniversity.org
Jacqui Pash is an Arts and Entertainment Editor for the 2021-2022 school year. This marks her third year at the New University and her second year as an editor. Outside of this position, she studies Literary Journalism with a minor in Film and Media Studies and has performed in UCI's annual Bare Bones Dance Theatre showcase. Born and raised in Orange County, Jacqui found her passion for the arts through attending shows throughout her community while spending much of her childhood taking dance and musical theatre classes. She has always been inspired by various forms of artistic expression and takes great pride in running a section that covers such a wide array of creativity both at UCI and beyond.
McKenzie BoneyArts & Entertainment Editor
entertainment@newuniversity.org
McKenzie Boney is a New University Arts & Entertainment Editor for the 2021-2022 school year. Since joining the New U in 2021, she has served as an A&E Intern and Staff Writer. She is a fourth year Literary Journalism major with a minor in both English and Film & Media Studies.
Lucia ArreolaArts & Entertainment Assistant Editor
entertainment@newuniversity.org
Lucia Arreola is a New University Arts & Entertainment Assistant Editor for the 2021-2022 school year. Outside of New U, Lucia is a fourth-year literary journalism major and education minor. She has practiced ballet since a young age and has spoken two languages, English and Spanish, all her life. She has also been a teaching assistant in UCI's Jumpstart program, which involved volunteering at the Santa Ana school district in a preschool class and reading to students in English and Spanish.
Jacqueline NguyenOpinion Editor
Jacqueline Nguyen is a New University Opinion Co-Editor. Since joining in 2020, she has served as an Opinion intern and apprentice. Jacqueline is a third year Literary Journalism & Political Science double major. Outside of the New University, she’s involved in College Dems@UCI, VSA and SPOP.
Alana TseOpinion Editor
Alana Tse is a New University Opinion Editor for the 2021-2022 school year. Since joining in 2019, she served as an Opinion Intern and Staff Writer. Outside of the New U, Alana is a fourth year literary journalism student with a minor in Chinese.
Avi GokoolSports Editor
Avi Gokool is a Sports Co-Editor at the New University for the 2021-22 school year. He's been a part of the team since his internship in winter 2020. Avi is a journalism major at UCI and loves basketball. He is also becoming interested in volleyball since watching Haikyuu over the summer. He can't wait for this year's Big West tournament to witness UCI being the champions once more.
Gina JohnsonSports Editor
Gina Johnson is a New University Sports Co-Editor and is looking forward to covering in-person games this year. She is a third year double major in English and Film & Media Studies with a minor in creative writing. Outside the New U, Gina plays for UCI's Women's Club Volleyball team and is also involved with New Forum club as the events editor.
Sherissa GoCopy Editor
Sherissa Go is a New University Copy Chief for the 2021-2022 school year. Since joining at the start of 2021, she has served as an Copy Intern. Outside of the New U, Sherissa is a fourth year English major and creative writing minor. She is also a staff writer for UCI's Her Campus chapter.
Isabella GranqvistCopy Editor
Isabella Granqvist is a current third year dance and English major. This is her second year copy editing with the New University and her first as a Copy Chief. Isabella is grateful for the opportunity to work with the New University team again and help bring clarity through copy editing. She looks forward to reading and editing everyone's articles!
Michael MalinskiCopy Editor
Michael Jan Malinski is continuing his role as a New University Copy Chief for the 2021-22. Malinski joined the New U in 2019 as a Copy intern and became a permanent member of the Copy team for the 2020-21 school year. He studies economics at UCI and also interns at the USGS. In his spare time, he plays the harmonica, take cares of his cat and makes shadow puppets.
Moh SamhouriCopy Editor
Mohammad “Moh” Samhouri is a 2021-22 Copy Chief for the New University. He joined as an intern in 2020 and became an Opinion Staff Writer later that year. He is currently a second-year student studying Political Science and International Studies.
Jon ReynaPhoto Editor
Jon Reyna is a New University Photo Editor for the 2021-2022 school year. Since joining in 2020, he served as a photo intern and apprentice. Outside of the New U, Jon is a fourth year political science major at UCI.
Haniyeh SafaeiPhoto Editor
Haniyeh joined the New University in the Fall of 2020 as an intern and she is excited to be a Photo Editor for this school year. She is happy that this year the school is transitioning to a hybrid campus and she will be able to see her fellow students. She is thrilled to work alongside her peers, help showcase unique stories that are published and see what new opportunities this school year brings!
Amalia NavarroGraphic Design Manager
graphicdesign@newuniversity.org
Amalia Navarro is a New University Graphic Design Manager for the 2021-2022 school year. Since joining in 2020, she's created various graphics for New U articles, particularly for the Sports section. Outside of the New U, Amalia is a third year Criminology, Law and Society student with a minor in Digital Arts. She's also an audio-engineer for KUCI, a flute player in UCI's Anteater Pep Band and a Peer Academic Advisor for UCI's Campuswide Honors Collegium.
Max LiuGraphic Design Manager
graphicdesign@newuniversity.org
Max Liu is a New University Graphic Design Manager for the 2021-2022 school year. He started as a Social Media Intern during 2020 spring quarter and gained interest in the graphics design section overtime. Outside of New U, Max is a second year computer science and engineering student at UCI.
Jennifer WangGraphic Design Manager
graphicdesign@newuniversity.org
Jennifer Wang is a New University Graphic Design Editor for the 2021-2022 school year. Since joining in Spring of 2021, she served as a Graphic Design Intern and Graphic Design Apprentice. Jennifer is a second year Business Economics major and Accounting minor. She has an adorable Pomeranian named Lucky.
Elise BoldtSocial Media Manager
publicrelations@newuniversity.org
Elise Boldt is starting her first year with the New University as a part of the Social Media team. As she is heading into her third year at UCI, she is transitioning to majoring in English and is looking forward to being back on campus. She is excited to aid in sharing the important stories of her peers and provide a connection between New U and its valued readers!
Natalie ReyesSocial Media Manager
publicrelations@newuniversity.org
Natalie Reyes is one of New University’s Social Media Managers for the 2021-2022 school year. This is her first year at New U, and she is very excited to join the team. Natalie is a third-year Literary Journalism major at UCI.
Nicole StetsyukSocial Media Manager
publicrelations@newuniversity.org
Nicole Stetsyuk is a New University Social Media Manager for the 2021-2022 school year. This is her first year as a part of New U, and she is excited to be a part of the talented writing and creative community. Outside of the New U, Nicole is a second year sociology student.
Brianna BakerVideo Narrator
Brianna Baker is a New University Narrator for the 2021-2022 school year. This is Brianna's first year in New U, but last year she was a Campus Skinny intern for the school radio station (KUCI). Outside of the New U, Brianna is a second year student who is involved in Campus Representatives, ASUCI and is a Residential Advisor within the Middle Earth housing community.
Angel CastellanosVideographer
Angel Castellanos is a New University Videographer with an emphasis in Producing and Directing for the 2021-2022 school year. Since joining the New U in 2020, he has served as a Photo Intern, Staff Photographer, and Entertainment Writer. A fourth year film & media studies and drama major, Angel is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.
Sean CoakleyVideo Editor
Sean Coakley is a 2021-2022 Video Editor for New U. He is a fourth year mechanical engineering major who outside of school and New U loves to travel, ride roller coasters and spend time with friends. This is his first year as a part of New University, and he is very excited to be a part of New U’s first video section and to be able to bring interesting and relevant content to the broader UCI student body.
Megan RomasocVideographer
Megan Romasoc is one of the videographers in the new video section in the New University Newspaper for the 2021-2022 school year. This is her first year in the program, and she is currently a second year pharmaceutical sciences major. She has experience in various aspects of filmmaking, most prominently in directing, cinematography and graphic design.
Andrea WangVideo Editor
Andrea is a second year student majoring in Business Economics, and this will be her first year working with the New U. Video editing and film production have always been passions of hers, so she is extremely excited to use these interests to help connect and inform this community. She’s looking forward to working with her peers to help bring this new video section to life.
Eric KimAssistant Video Narrator
Eric Kim is an Assistant Narrator for New University's video section in the 2021-2022 school year. He is a third year majoring in economics and minoring in political science. Outside of the New U, he works part-time at the ARC as a sales desk assistant and is one of the core leaders in University Catholic Community at UCI.
