The New University (New U) is the official student newspaper at UC Irvine. Since being founded in 1968, the New University has sought to provide coverage of UCI and local news. It was originally named the Spectrum, later Spectre, The Tongue, and The Anthill. The paper formerly published its print issue once a week during the regular academic year. Since Fall 2018, the New University has transitioned to being a fully digital publication, and has since been working to redesign and revamp the newspaper’s website to bring its audience an improved reading experience. With the most recent major website update which launched on Feb. 24, 2020, the New University has had a mission of bringing the paper into the age of modern journalism and ensuring that it is keeping up with this evolving industry. Some of the improvements the New U is seeking to pursue in the next year include creating a newsletter, increasing coverage of city and county news, developing a mobile application, investing in expanding our photo section, developing a video team/section, and providing compensation to our staff.



The newspaper is an official department of the university, housed under the university's Student Government & Student Media department. The paper formerly received funding through student fees, but now relies almost entirely on revenue from advertisements. Support from readers like you can help the New University continue to produce quality journalism while working towards achieving the goals it sets each year.



